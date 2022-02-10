news, latest-news, property, real estate, commercial

The Lancelot Hill Antiques building is going to be up for auction for the first time in over 60 years. The iconic building covered in vines can be easily spotted on Bong Bong Street. It, and the adjoining three bedroom apartment, rear lane, viewing rooms, and warehouse will go to auction on February 24 from 11am. CEO of Central Real Capital David Stone said the buildings were in a "prominent position" on the street. "Obviously, it's an iconic building - I imagine people in the local area would have a connection," he said. "It's got an interesting history from a community perspective and can be set up as a business on Bong Bong Street." The building's proprietor - Lancelot Hill - lived in the building all of his life and curated the antique collection from 1962. The 170 year-old Cobb and Co doors signify were taken from a staging station for travellers, blacksmiths and horses. The doors also signify a hub for "Thursday markets" in the 1940s where locals and farmers purchased and sold produce. The buildings were then established as a multi-stage development in the 1950s and 1960s. "The property has been owned and operated by an antiques dealer since 1962 and is now being offered for sale by way of public auction, with vacant possession," said Marlene Lynam from CIPS Real Estate in Bowral. The agency will conduct the auction. Mr Stone said the store could be transformed into another business like a book store, café or restaurant. Whoever purchases the buildings also has the opportunity to buy all of the antiques inside. They will also receive a framed cricket bat that has been mounted with a Weetbix card signed by Sir Donald Bradman. A price guide for the property has not been made public as yet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/7fec5ad7-c2f8-4f9e-8504-2ab538c62c49.jpg/r0_379_3543_2381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg