news, latest-news, queer, trans, Jimmy Rizk, Stephen Jones, Paddy Quilter-Jones, Alec Hall, gender, sexuality

Watching his father speak in parliament about him, Paddy Quilter-Jones felt full of emotion. "Just hearing him talk about that with such love in his voice, I just loved him so much," Mr Quilter-Jones said. As part of debate on the Religious Freedom Bill, Mr Quilter-Jones's father, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, had spoken about how Mr Quilter-Jones expressed himself across genders and while he is surrounded by a loving family and friends, was still fearful of the reception his son would get outside. Read more: Visitors to return to Illawarra public hospitals Mr Quilter-Jones knew the speech was coming and described feeling nervous in the lead up, unsure how the speech would be received. "It was very positive, which I'm so grateful for. But if I'm feeling nervous, what is a child that doesn't have the same support network going to feel like when they're coming into themselves and being who they are." Mr Quilter-Jones, who is a student at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, said that growing up gender diverse in the Illawarra he has been lucky enough to be supported by family and friends, but that acceptance at home has not always extended into the wider community. "When you dare to be different there are always people that don't like or who are afraid of it, or who don't feel comfortable with you being yourself. "That was hard but I'm in a place where I'm happy with who I am, and they don't bother me anymore." For Illawarra-based carpenter Jimmy Rizk, growing up transgender had its challenges. "If the whole community is telling you that what you are is wrong, then you kind of start to believe that," Mr Rizk said. Enduring harassment while growing up, Mr Rizk said he found ways to overcome it. "For me, it was just a case of, I have no choice. I'm not going to sacrifice my way of life and going about my daily business even if I'm afraid." Watching his local member in Mr Jones speak about his son and nephew, Mr Rizk said it was refreshing for a politician to speak openly. "That made me feel proud of our community. There's definitely a growing network within the Illawarra in terms of a queer community," Mr Rizk said. It was through community theatre that Mr Rizk found a network of queer people, while for Mr Quilter-Jones, social media has been a way to find a tribe and a safe outlet to express himself. "On social media it's me expressing who I am and not trying to hide at all. Because sometimes I don't feel comfortable in situations [and] I will suppress myself and back into the shadows and not want to be as flamboyant as I usually am. "But when I'm on social media, it's like, I don't really care. I just post what makes me happy, and myself in the light that I'm comfortable with." Jenny Valdivia, Wollongong-based Executive Manager, Primary Health at GPH, the lead agency for headspace Wollongong, said that LGBTQI+ people are more likely to struggle with mental health conditions. "Research tells us that LGBTQI+ Australians are twice as likely to experience anxiety - 31.5 per cent compared with 14.1 per cent - and three times as likely to experience depression and related disorders - 19 per cent compared with 6 per cent." Read more: Wollongong development rule has been 'abandoned', hotel developer argues Co-convenor of UOW Allsorts Queer Collective Alec Hall said that during times of intense national debate, these issues are heightened. "It just filters all the way down in society," Hall said. "[When] these discussions come up in Australia, we have a rise in the amount of calls made to queer emergency and suicide hotlines. That shows an actual rise in the mental distress that's being experienced by the community." Hall said that while Wollongong is largely queer friendly, as a non binary person, he had seen the negative reactions from others to expressions of gender diversity. "I've experienced the upset and violence that occurs for some people when they see visibly queer people walking around." While federal parliament seems unlikely to debate the Religious Discrimination Bill and associated amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act before the upcoming election, queer people in Wollongong said the wider community could support them now by educating themselves, listening to the experiences of LGBTQI+ people and offering support when needed. Help is available: call Lifeline on 13 11 14; Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800 or Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/ad3dbf9b-bbf7-4ace-a880-6a68c5218549.jpg/r0_402_5472_3494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg