news, business, Warrigal, IRT, Links Seaside, aged care, retirement, Mark Sewell

After more than 10 years, aged care provider Warrigal has finally secured a high-rise property in Wollongong. This week the Shellharbour based not-for-profit purchased IRT's Links Seaside facility for an undisclosed amount. The purchase is perhaps the finale in Warrigal's long-running hunt for a high-rise facility close to Wollongong CBD. Read more: Visitors to return to Illawarra public hospitals Plans were lodged with Wollongong City Council in 2010 for a 120-bed aged care complex and 36 independent living units on a site at the corner of Corrimal and Beach streets, but Warrigal now has taken on 153 aged care places and 154 independent living units, with the site to be named "Warrigal Wollongong". CEO Mark Sewell said when IRT approached Warrigal, advising them that they wanted to sell the Ross Street site, it was a "golden opportunity" to provide a full suite of services to its customers. While Warrigal has previously stated that it wanted to increase the proportion of residential villages as part of its overall property holding, as opposed to higher-need aged care facilities, the combination of both in the IRT Links site made for an attractive proposition. "Home care is growing fast and we now have more than 1500 people at any one time getting services in the home," Mr Sewell said. "But home care services only go so far; when people get older they need much more care." While the logo at the front desk may change, residents and staff will notice little difference otherwise, according to Warrigal. All staff, including casuals and part time staff, have been offered transition reemployment and residents will also remain in their current homes. In the future, staff will be able to transition between other Warrigal sites in the Illawarra, should they wish to do so. In addition, specialists from the Warrigal head office will support staff on site. Read more: Wollongong development rule has been 'abandoned', hotel developer argues Mr Sewell said that during the COVID pandemic, having a larger organisation would enable Warrigal to provide better care. "We think that during the pandemic, when pressures are so great on older people and aged care, the bigger you are, the better." Warrigal recently announced that it had requested support from the Australian Defence Force to supply additional staff at another Warrigal site. While the ADF will not be required at Warrigal Wollongong, Mr Sewell said the assistance could not come soon enough. "ADF assistance is only needed in the next week. If they don't come then they won't be needed." As the number of staff infected with COVID diminishes, extraordinary support such as from the ADF will no longer be needed, however ensuring the right amount of staff remains an issue across the sector. "Workforce is the biggest issue in aged care services in Australia," Mr Sewell said. Warrigal will also continue to roll out booster shots to staff and residents at Warrigal Wollongong. Over 50 per cent of staff at the site have had their third vaccine and 85 per cent of residents have received theirs. For the longer term, Warrigal is seeking feedback from residents on what may need improving as it implements the organisation's model of care, what Mr Sewell said is the "Warrigal Way". "We're about to embark on a phase of listening, learning and asking and we will be adopting all those things that they want and then working out a plan to implement those things." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/2e74ea75-4c04-4f2f-a68b-885fd2849ddb.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg