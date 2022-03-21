community, KidsWish, KidzWish Foundation, The Disability Trust Group, Illawarra Annual Brick Show, 2022 Illawarra Annual Brick Show, GongLUG, Wollongong LEGO Users Group

More than 4000 people attended the recent Illawarra Annual Brick Show which raised $15,000 for children's charities. The event took place at Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley, on March 12 and 13, and while fewer people attended the event this year, those charities who benefited are over the moon. The fifth annual event was presented by GongLUG, which stands for the Wollongong LEGO Users Group. It is made up of AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO), who put on exhibitions around NSW, with all profits supporting various children's charities. Read more: NSW Bureau of Meteorology warns more rain on the way for the Illawarra this week One of the benefactors of the this year's Illawarra Annual Brick Show was KidsWish, which supports children with a disability or illness. Of the $15,000 raised from the event this year, almost $7000 will go to KidsWish. This brings the total amount of money donated to KidsWish by GongLUG in the past five years to $100,000. KidsWish events and fundraising co-ordinator Emily Wright said volunteers from the organisation, Wollongong TAFE and Corpus Christi Catholic College helped out at the event. "It is through the support of events like this that KidsWish can continue to support children and families of the Illawarra," she said. "KidsWish are committed to fulfilling the lives of children with a disability or illness through supportive programs, community-impact projects and special events, with a goal of building an inclusive community that can be enjoyed by all." Ms Wright said the charity relied largely on donations to continue its work and hold events such as Its Christmas toy drive, KidsWish Christmas Party held at Symbio Wildlife Park in December and the upcoming KidsWish Discover Day, which will be held at Early Start Discovery Space on Thursday, April 7. Kidswish, formerly known as KidzWish Foundation, was founded in 2004 to provide high-quality services to families and children with disabilities. After becoming a member of The Disability Trust Group in 2020, it changed its name to KidsWish. Details: To learn more click here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

