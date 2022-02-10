news, latest-news,

A Mount St Thomas man has come off "worse for wear" when he sustained a "horrendous injury" to his forearm after he allegedly punched a window of his ex-girlfriend's home and bit her new partner. Lafaele Manuhaapai, 44, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property and contravening apprehended violence order conditions. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court yesterday said Manuhaapai and his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship two years ago and she has been with a new partner for a year. Read more: The troubled past of the man who drowned at Shellharbour There is an apprehended violence order in place which prohibits Manuhaapai from contacting her. On Wednesday morning, the woman and her partner were in her Coniston house when at about 4.30am when Manuhaapai knocked on her bedroom window. She told him to leave before going back to bed. Later that morning, the couple left to go shopping but upon their return they allegedly saw Manuhaapai on the balcony near the bedroom. He allegedly punched his right arm through a window, which smashed and left him with a severe cut to his forearm. Manuhaapai then allegedly punched the woman's partner in the head several times. The man was able to grab Manuhaapai, who was bleeding heavily, and moved him down the driveway, attempting to restrain him between two cars. Manuhaapai allegedly attempted to punch the rear window of the car, but it did not smash, before he started yelling and swearing at his ex-partner. The man allegedly restrained Manuhaapai against he garage door as he picked up a pot plant and approached the woman. Manuhaapai allegedly bit the man for several seconds. The woman's mother was woken up and went outside, before she calmed down Manuhaapai, applied pressure to his wound and police arrived a short time later. Manuhaapai was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital under police guard where he underwent surgery. He was discharged and appeared in taken to Wollongong police station. In court, defence lawyer Greg Melrose said his client needed to be granted bail so he could seek regular treatment for his injured arm, as doctors feared without further surgery and rehabilitation he could lose function of his hand. Mr Melrose said his client had a criminal record but noted there had been years between committing offences. He said Manuhaapai disputed the police's version of version of the assault and he could live away from the Illawarra to protect the woman. Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed bail noting Manuhaapai's criminal record which included breaching an apprehended violence order. Sgt Weaver also submitted Manuhaapai could not comply with court orders and corrective services staff had a duty of care to treat him while in custody. He said it was a police strong case, which included he woman's mother as an independent witness, and Manuhaapai had left a trial of blood while he continued to fight the woman's partner. Magistrate Greg Elks noted Manuhaapai had a "horrendous injury" and had come off "worse for wear" before agreeing the case was strong. He noted due to Manuhaapai's record he would likely serve a custodial sentence if convicted before refusing him bail. The case will return to court on February 24. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

