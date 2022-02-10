news, latest-news,

A young p-plater has avoided jail after he was so drunk he crashed his car and flipped it onto the roof in Oak Flats last year. Albion Park Rail's George Campbell was charged with high-range drink driving and sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. The court heard, police received several Triple 0 calls reporting a single-car crash of Ford Focus sedan at the intersection of Pioneer Drive and New Lake Entrance Road about 2.20am on July 31. Read more: Mt St Thomas man suffers 'horrendous' cut punching ex-partner's window: court The 24-year-old had fled the scene after he crashed and flipped onto the roof near a roundabout, causing significant damage. Police found Campbell a short distance away before he admitted to driving the car. He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.181 and was issued with a notice to attend court. Meanwhile, about six months earlier on the morning of January 8, Campbell's ex-girlfriend was confronted by him after he let himself into her house. He had sent her numerous text messages the night before. The woman pushed Campbell out of the way and walked towards the lounge room before he grabbed her with two hands. She ran outside and got into her car while Campbell kicked it, leaving a dent. The woman tried to drive off but Campbell opened the door and hit his head. He fell to the ground and she stopped the car. The woman went inside and locked the door but Campbell found an unlocked one and approached the woman and tried to take her phone. He was unsuccessful and left the house. The woman contacted police and provided a statement. Campbell was arrested and charged two days later with damaging property and common assault. In court, defence lawyer Kirby Hill said the drink driving and domestic violence had occurred after the relationship ended, causing Campbell's mental health to decline and he started to drink heavily. She noted the risk to the public was "exceptionally high" and Campbell's actions to drive after going to a house party were "poorly planned out". Magistrate Claire Girotto said the drink driving offence was "extremely serious" before she placed him on an intensive correction order for four months, disqualified him from driving for seven months and he must have an interlock device fitted to his car for 24 months. She also placed Campbell on an 18-month community correction order for the domestic violence charges. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/1df851be-b9bc-4416-a7ca-a1c28995c84e.jpg/r537_388_1342_843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg