Game On: New Olympic events deliver mixed results

Those who have tuned into the Winter Olympics throughout the past week may have noticed a proliferation in mixed team events. It's a trend that has been gathering momentum for a number of years in a marked shift in IOC strategy. Like everything related to the Olympics, the reasons are varied and complicated. Read more: Former Wallaby Glen Ella backs Australian rugby to emerge from lean run In short, the introduction of mixed team events allows the IOC to reduce the overall number of athletes at a Games, while maintaining the number of medals on offer. Add the fact it forces countries to boost women's sport in order to compete for gold, and it ticks all the boxes for Olympics officials. But the growth of mixed team events isn't entirely positive. Perhaps the biggest issue is that entire events are being removed from the program, dashing countless athletes' Olympics dream. Many have questioned the fairness of removing events, while allowing athletes already at the Games to compete for another medal. This is a valid point, but at least some of these mixed events add a new element to their respective sports. In the swimming mixed medley relay, the four athletes must interact with each other and there is strategy involved when choosing which swimmer and which gender will compete each of the four legs. It's new and it's exciting. There are other mixed events which simply replicate the individual competition and provide nothing new. The mixed team aerials competition that was held on Thursday night is a prime example. The three athletes in each team competed in isolation. Their individual performance had no bearing on each other's performance. There was no relay aspect, there was no teamwork, they just jumped individually and the scores were combined at the end to determine a winning team. We have to question the value of adding an event like this to the program. In direct contrast to the aerials team event is the mixed doubles curling that so many Australians fell in love with last week. It is also relatively new, only making its Olympics debut in Pyeongchang in 2018. The event received plenty of air time on Channel 7, Australian duo Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions throughout the competition. The thing that makes mixed curling so interesting is that the man and woman are working together in their pursuit of gold. Mixed competitions have the ability to add an exciting, new aspect to the Olympic Games. But the IOC needs to be careful when determining what mixed competitions they allow in, some add more value than others. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

