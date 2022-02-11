coronavirus,

A woman from Shellharbour has died with COVID-19, while the Illawarra Shoalhaven has recorded another 472 cases of the virus. The woman, aged in her 90s, was vaccinated against COVID and was one of 19 people whose deaths were reported by NSW Health on Friday. These included people aged from their 50s to their 90s; the two people under 65 were vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. Read more: Meet the new type of backpacker visiting Wollongong Of those aged over 65, three people had had three doses of the vaccine, five people had received two, and nine were unvaccinated. The new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District include 247 from Wollongong, 119 from Shellharbour, 18 from Kiama, and 88 from Shellharbour. They are among 8950 cases detected across NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday. There are 1716 people with COVID in the state's hospitals, including 151 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven. In NSW there are 108 people in intensive care, with 48 of these patients on ventilators. Read more: Men charged over serious Tahmoor assault Over 46 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had a third dose of a COVID vaccine. People in this age group will need three doses to be considered up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations from March. Almost 79 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had two shots, while 44.6 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had their first shot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/d54f9aac-f5de-4efc-998a-cf7e99f3315b.jpg/r0_130_5184_3059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg