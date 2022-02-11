news, latest-news, Illawarra property, 12-14 Elsie Court, Balgownie, House for sale, Belle Property

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4 Inarguably one-of-a-kind with its timeless resort vibe and epic views, this spectacular home makes a rare statement in family opulence. The awe-inspiring multi-level designer property is set on two separate parcels of land with a total size of 1547sqm. Bespoke in every detail, it presents complete with wraparound walls of glass and an internal lift. It has a flowing family area with a vast terrace, elegant formal lounge with bar and a chef's kitchen that has an island, stone benchtops and a walk-in pantry. There are four bedrooms, including a simply breathtaking, luxury master suite with walk-in robe, balcony access and an ensuite that features a twin vanity, bidet and centrepiece spa bath. Extras include ducted air-conditioning, ducted vacuum, excellent storage and a three-car garage plus carport. The home also has a separate office and a grand array of outdoor entertaining zones including a podium-style pool deck. Enjoy the heated pool with a sun-drenched open-air rooftop facing an ocean panorama. To the north-facing rear, park-like grounds provide manicured gardens, a private cabana and a child-friendly level lawn. All in a serene cul-de-sac setting moments from the heart of Balgownie village and conveniences that include city buses, cafes and primary school. This home offers an exclusive opportunity with space and style often sought but rarely found. Contact Belle Property Illawarra for further details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/3d4cfa6c-e35f-4f52-bef9-379ee91c7e0a.jpg/r9_200_3866_2379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg