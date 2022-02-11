Woman faces court for 'defacing' Towradgi COVID-testing clinic

news, latest-news,

A woman will front court today charged with assaulting police and defacing a COVID-testing site in Towradgi overnight. Police allege the Fairy Meadow woman entered a COVID testing clinic on Moray Road and graffitied writing on a white medical tent and a storage container using black spray paint at about 1.20am. A witness contacted police, and shortly after Wollongong Police officers attended and spoke to a woman on Towradgi Road. Read more: Mt St Thomas man suffers 'horrendous' cut punching ex-partner's window: court She was allegedly found with cans of spray paint. The 48-year-old was arrested and is alleged to have assaulted two officers, who sustained minor injuries. The woman was taken to Wollongong Police Station, where it will be further alleged, she failed to provide police with her identity. She was charged with five offences including two counts of assaulting police officers in the execution of their duty without causing actual bodily harm; resisting or hindering police in the execution of their duty; possessing graffiti implements with intent to contravene and destroying or damaging property. The woman is expected to appear in Wollongong Local Court today. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/f268b580-eac7-4c98-be1c-2e7b9bfd66e1.JPG/r0_91_1797_1106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg