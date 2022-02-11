news, latest-news,

A former general manager of Kiama Municipal Council has hit back at a scathing report that says issues going back decades have left both the council and its aged care business Blue Haven unsustainable as they currently stand. The report, authored by current chief executive officer Jane Stroud, said there had been a "lack of planning, governance, staffing and quality systems and procedures to help inform quality council decisions". Former general manager Michael Forsyth, who retired in early 2018, has refuted any claims that there had been "poor governance and financial failings for decades". Read more: First look at the shops that will make Tullimbar a real town "For many years Kiama Municipal Council has been a shining beacon in the region providing stable government and high quality services and facilities within tight budgets," Mr Forsyth said in a statement. "There has been a long history of councils and their staff who have acted with integrity and providing very good service." He said community satisfaction surveys had rated the council highly for the delivery and maintenance of services and infrastructure. "The many people who attended rallies and the amalgamation inquiry in 2016 in support of Kiama Municipal Council are a testament of this," Mr Forsyth said. Prior to his retirement, he said, the council met all statutory reporting requirements "with rare exception" and changes were made over time to improve financial performance and efficiency. He said the NSW government had also found the council fit for the future in 2017 after it met the necessary financial health indicators. Mr Forsyth said the COVID-19 pandemic and the bushfires had had an impact on the council, which was heavily reliant on operations like the holiday parks and leisure centre. He said this had led to a loss of income and at Blue Haven, had meant extra expenditure to provide additional staff. Read more: Proposed wind farm off Port Kembla would have turbines 250m tall Councils always had a list of work they needed to address, Mr Forsyth said, subject to there being adequate resourcing. He said other levels of government needed to provide more funding, noting the Australian Local Government Association had been pushing the federal government for better resourcing for years. In her report, Ms Stroud said she did not seek to apportion blame but had written the document in the interests of transparency and due diligence. She floated a rate hike, a change to the fees and charges at council facilities and a review of services among possible reparative measures. Mr Forsyth said he supported the proposed action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/af762755-1402-4772-a6cc-544471177744.png/r0_64_1280_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg