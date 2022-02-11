news, latest-news,

UPDATE 1.35pm All northbound lanes of the Princes Highway between Gerringong and Kiama are open following the earlier crash. Traffic is returning to normal. EARLIER Traffic is heavy heading northbound on the Princes Highway from Gerringong following a single-vehicle crash. Emergency services were called shortly before noon on Friday to reports a car had crashed into a barrier. The single occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, is being taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition. The Transport Management Centre advises that one of the two northbound lanes has been closed near Billys Lookout and traffic is heavy. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.

