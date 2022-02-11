Man charged over burnout at Mt Keira

news, latest-news,

A man has been charged with traffic offences after allegedly being caught after he travelled to the Illawarra to do burnouts while disqualified from driving. Officers attached to Wollongong Highway Patrol were conducting proactive patrols of Clive Bissell Drive, Mount Keira, when they observed a yellow Ford XR6 at the intersection of Mount Keira Road about 11.15pm on February 5. Police allege the driver was performing a burnout. Read more: Woman faces court for 'defacing' Towradgi COVID-testing clinic One of the wheels was spinning on the metal rim causing it to spark, with smoke billowing out from a rear tyre, police allegedly observed. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the 21-year-old driver. Checks on the police system revealed he was a provisional P2 licence holder and was disqualified until April 2023. Police further alleged that false plates were displayed on the vehicle. It was subsequently defected for bald tyres, engine oil leaks, chassis damage, incorrect suspension height and for missing numerous wheel nuts from three of the four rims. The car was then towed away. The Rosemeadow man was issued with a court attendance notice for traffic offences and will appear at Wollongong Local Court on March 15. Wollongong Highway Patrol officers have vowed to continue to conduct extended patrols of known hooning locations and target anti-social and dangerous driving including speeding, street racing, burn-outs and defective vehicles throughout the Wollongong area. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/c41fcd96-d30e-4c98-b340-966597687b3b.png/r0_61_667_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg