He played a key role when the Hawks downed Cairns a fortnight ago, and Sam Froling is eager to replicate that form when the sides meet again on Saturday night. Froling mustered a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) as Illawarra claimed a 94-75 away win against the Taipans on January 29. Brian Goorjian's men had appeared to turn a corner after losing three of their past four encounters heading into that night, however, the Hawks have failed to fire again in the past two weeks, dropping games to the Breakers and Phoenix. But Froling remains optimistic that a change of fortunes is just around the corner for Illawarra, who hold a 6-6 season record. And the younger sibling hopes that good luck starts when they take on the Taipans at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night. "We definitely need a win to show ourselves and 'Goorj' that we have that fight in us and we can bounce back from this little slump, and we're going to keep improving and play the right way," Froling, who turned 22 this week, said. "But everyone is pretty positive and we believe in ourselves a whole lot. There's still a lot of this season left and we're not in the worst position we could be. We're not where we'd like to be, but it definitely could be worse. We've been feeling good about ourselves and we've been training well, and we're really working hard on the stuff we've been lacking in during this patch. "We're ready to come out firing against Cairns." Read more: Steelers aiming to keep building momentum on return home A crucial factor to deciding Saturday night's game could be the battle between the big men. Duop Reath had 15 points and five boards to support Froling's performance when the sides last met in Cairns, while Nathan Jawai is one of the league's toughest centres and teammate Stephen Zimmerman has been in good form this season. "Nath has obviously been around for a long time, he knows how to play and Zimmerman is a good big man himself. (Tahjere) McCall is also super talented, Majok Deng is in career form and Keanu Pinder has been playing well, so they've got some good players in those positions," Froling said. "They're not a team that we can take lightly. They're pretty talented and they definitely work hard, so we need to match that." Read more: Defence the key as Illawarra Hawks look to end slump After that standout performance in Queensland, it's been a mixed bag for Froling, who had a quiet one against New Zealand before managing 17 points and five rebounds against the Phoenix on Monday night. But the 213-centimetres guard is more focused on the team's success than any personal glory this season. "I'll just go out and try get as many boards as I can and run hard, work hard for the guys, and I know they'll find me when I'm open," Froling said. "I'm not too concerned about my numbers, I just want to make sure that we go out and get a win." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

