Movable pitches keep Dapto Cricket Club in a permanent home

For Dapto Cricket Club, if it wasn't COVID, it was the rain this season, with multiple cancellations disrupting games. Add on top of that competition from other sports for children's time and attention and the perception that cricket is an all day affair, and it is easy to see why numbers in junior cricket are starting to fall. The picture looks a lot different on a Friday evening, however, as the Master Blasters program gets underway. Read more: Wollongong's Keiraleagh House gets through COVID with a change in the guestlist With attendance as high as 60, kids below the under 11s are able to play cricket and build their skills, and the club can be more sure of numbers in the years ahead. With music playing and the canteen open as well, the program is attracting families to return to cricket. This season, the Club has also benefited from the use of two Flicx pitches. Made of a hard plastic, the pitches provide a way to utilise more of the grounds, with multiple pitches able to be rolled out for Friday evening Master Blasters sessions. The pitches provide a consistent bounce, similar to a traditional pitch, and enable more children to play cricket in the same space, said Master Blasters coordinator Shannon Bond. "I was a bit sceptical at first but they look good and the kids get a kick out of them, that's the main thing," said Mr Bond. Purchased by the club, through grants from Cricket Illawarra and the Grassroots Cricket Fund, the club has been able to recover most of the cost of the pitches, which will enable them to re-invest in other facilities, said Dapto Cricket Club grants coordinator Jodie Maloney. "We need to do an upgrade on the nets, so that in turn is going to come back to anyone from age 6 to the older grades." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

