Wollongong council and police are investigating recent vandalism of a community-project that assists people with low or no vision at the newly-constructed Cringila Hills playground. In recent months, the giant outdoor story book located in the playground has been the target of repeated destructive vandalism. This unique book is a beautiful part of the playground that many residents and children have enjoyed. Read more: Police reveal the emojis online predators are using to lure kids Written in English and braille, with a QR code to read in different languages, the book tells the story of Gudgad the Greedy Frog, a Dhawaral Dreaming story. Wollongong Council staff are calling for residents who may have any information about the incidents to contact police or staff. Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the project "was truly a work of love from so many people". "All those involved in the project are devastated by the fact that the book has been vandalised a number of times since we opened the playground at the end of last year," he said. "The vandalism was deliberate and destructive as the book itself was made out of a form of Perspex that's very hard wearing, and what we had originally thought, as almost vandal proof. "Whoever decided to destroy it, would have had to exert a lot of effort to damage it so severely. "Someone always knows something when it comes to vandalism, so we're putting out the call for residents to get in touch. "It's not right that one individual or individuals can destroy assets in public spaces that are meant to be enjoyed by everyone. "So please if you know something tell us or the NSW Police." The book project was a new idea from the council as a fun, interactive and inclusive activity for all members of the Cringila Hills community to enjoy. It took many people to make this project a reality, including artist Celeste Celeste Coucke, who also installed the artwork in the playground; Aunty Lorraine Brown at Coomaditchie who collaborated with Celeste on the Dreaming story so that it could fit into an abbreviated version for the book. Vision Australia transcribed the story into Braille and about 180 children from Warrawong Public School, Cringila Public School, Cringila Children's House, the Southern Suburbs Mobile Pre-School and the Aunties and young people at Commaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation in Warrawong who provided artwork that was included in the book and playground. Council has previously included braille maps in playgrounds, and allow children and adults who are blind or have low vision to understand the layout of the playground space. "The Cringila Hills playground book was an ambitious project to combine different skillsets and ideas to create a book that everyone can enjoy when they visit the playground," Cr Bradbery said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

