Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from Albion Park. Alaa Abu Hsainy, aged 13, was last seen at Sophia Street, Albion Park, about 4pm on Wednesday. After Alaa failed to return home,Lake Illawarra Police officers commenced inquiries to locate him. Alaa's family and the police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age. Read more: Police reveal the emojis online predators are using to lure kids He is described as Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, thin build, 170cm and short black curly hair. He was seen wearing a white cap, Nike t-shirt and black shorts. He may frequent the Haymarket area. Anyone with information about Alaa's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/f3d07d53-0fb2-459f-8773-ce0a2909239b.jpg/r0_37_398_262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg