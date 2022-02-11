news, latest-news,

Two young fathers have avoided time behind bars over their involvement in a wild brawl at Wollongong's Fever Nightclub in which a bouncer was bashed and hit with bar stools. Lorenzo Laemalu, 20, and Manasa Nayacakalou, 24, were at the venue with friends celebrating the 18th birthday of Manasa's cousin, Ame Cottrell, on March 7 last year when their group got into a violent melee in the early hours of the morning. CCTV footage of the incident, played in Wollongong Local Court on Friday, shows Lorenzo and Manasa join Ame, his brother, Tevita, and several other members of the group as they attack one of the club's bouncers after he allegedly made a racial slur towards the group. Read more: Woman faces court for 'defacing' Towradgi COVID-testing clinic The footage shows the bouncer being repeatedly kicked and punched, before some members of the group, including Tevita and Manasa, pick up bar stools and throw them at the man in quick succession. The group eventually ends the fight and are seen leaving the club. Police spoke with the group on Crown Street a short time later but all were allowed to leave at the time, pending further investigation. Tevita, Lorenzo and Manasa were subsequently arrested in April and charged with affray. At the time of his arrest, Manasa told police "I hardly even remember that night, we were down there [Wollongong] for my cousin's birthday, he just turned 18. I didn't start the fight". Meanwhile, Ame was arrested in May and also charged with affray. All four men subsequently pleaded guilty. Tevita, a former rugby league Under 20s State of Origin rep, and Ame, who is currently a member of the Rabbitohs Under 18s squad, were sentenced last year to an intensive correction order and a community correction order, respectively. Both brothers were also ordered to perform unpaid community service work as part of their sentence. In court on Friday, Manasa and Lorenzo received similar sentences to the two brothers, with Manasa handed a 20-month intensive correction order and Lorenzo given a 15-month community correction order. Manasa must perform 180 hours on unpaid work as part of his sentence, while Lorenzo must do 100 hours. Magistrate Michael Ong said the brawl was a serious example of drunken violence in a licensed premises. "The footage and the [police] fact sheet discloses a horrible assault," he said. However, in deciding to spare the two men jail sentences, he noted they had worked hard at their own rehabilitation in the 11 months since the brawl and had low chances of re-offending. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

