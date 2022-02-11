news, latest-news,

A woman accused of using spray paint to repeatedly scrawl the words "stop lying" on a tent and storage container at a COVID testing in Towradgi has been identified in court as Mary Lucic. Police will allege Lucic, 48, entered the Moray Road site just before 1.30 on Friday morning and graffitied writing on a white medical tent and a storage container using a can of black spray paint. She stands accused of writing "stop lying" multiple times, as well as other words that are illegible, on all four walls of the tent and two walls of the shipping container. Read more: Duo sentenced over wild Fever Nightclub brawl caught on CCTV Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said a member of the public heard the sound of a spray can shaking and spraying at the location, then saw a "male wearing a black jumper and black shorts" leaving the location and contacted police. Officers said they saw Lucic walking along the roadway a short time later. She was wearing a black jumper and olive green pants rolled up to her knees, but the officers discounted her initially, believing they were after a male. However, the court heard police doubled back and stopped Lucic a few minutes later, at which time they saw she had black paint on her right hand. "Police also heard what they believed to be the sound of a spray paint can being shaken coming from within a green Woolworths bag the accused was holding," the court documents said. Police will allege Lucic began to yell and scream and threw herself on the ground when they managed to pry the green bag from her hands. A black spray paint can was found inside, they said. Lucic was taken to Wollongong Police Station where it is alleged she blew snot at a female constable and tried to bite a male constable on the arm as they tried to take her fingerprints. She was charged with two counts of assaulting police, and one count each of property damage, resisting police and possessing graffiti implements with intent. Lucic was refused police bail and faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday morning where she was granted conditional bail. She will return to court at a later date. Read more court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/3c830c67-c801-48f9-9ad8-2eea29f59b36.jpeg/r0_236_5472_3328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg