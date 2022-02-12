news, latest-news, Wellington Phoenix, Gemma Lewis, A-League Women's, Wollongong, Canberra United

It took 11 games, but the wait for the Wellington Phoenix's first A-League Women's win was certainly worth it. The Phoenix didn't just beat Canberra United at Viking Park on Friday night, they drubbed them 3-0 to open their account in their first season in the competition. Having spent their campaign in Wollongong due to COVID-19 international border restrictions, Wellington coach Gemma Lewis appreciated how hard her side had worked to defy the odds. "I don't even know to be honest, how to put it into words," she said. "You can even see the girls' reactions when the final whistle ... we've worked so hard under quite harsh circumstances being away from home ... they've left their families, they've left their homes. "They've come over here and it's been really hard and really tough and it's been a tough season." Read more: Froling urges Hawks to lift against Taipans The Phoenix found a first-half goal through Chloe Knott while Grace Jale struck shortly after the break before an an own goal wrapped things up. While the full-time whistle brought jubilant scenes for the Phoenix and a small selection of away fans at Viking Park, it provided more pain for United, now the only team in the ALW not to taste victory this season. Lewis said the win was far from easy, but proved her side was capable of earning more points through the season's remainder. "It's massive and to be honest, they didn't make it easy for us ... even the goal we got in the first half was probably against the run of play," she said. "Even though we talked about wanting to be able to get this win against Canberra, we've been building to it. "Now we've got this win and we want to carry on building and want to build consistency." Read more: Steelers aim to keep building momentum While the maiden win brought the Phoenix level on points with winless Canberra, they remain stuck to the bottom of the table via goal difference. But with one win under their belts, Phoenix forward Grace Jale said there would not be time for much celebrating as they push for further success. "We're not just happy with one - every last game we're gonna work hard for it," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/30027edf-6996-435e-b06e-9ce73536fe03.jpg/r1_128_1992_1253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg