A Wollongong man has faced court, accused of committing a series of break-ins and thefts across Wollongong and Shellharbour. Matthew James Ryan, 32, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Saturday after he was charged with 11 offences relating to a string of alleged crimes committed in recent weeks. He stands accused of stealing a silver Subaru Impreza that was taken from Campbell Street, Wollongong between 4pm on Saturday, January 29 and 5.50am the following day. Read more: Woman accused of defacing Towradgi COVID testing site named in court Police alleged that car was used to gain entry to a telecommunications store in nearby Flinders Street just after 5.50am that Sunday, from which more than $4000 worth of items were stolen. About 2.30pm the following day, a Toyota Echo parked in a shopping centre car park on Lake Entrance Road in Shellharbour was allegedly broken into, and property worth more than $1400 was stolen. On Tuesday, February 1, Ryan allegedly broke into a vehicle parked in a shopping centre car park on the corner of King and Cowper streets in Warrawong and stole a bag and a wallet. Police later arrested a 39-year-old woman, the alleged driver of the stolen Subaru Impreza, after the car was seen in a car park in Burelli Street, Wollongong. The Albion Park Rail resident was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with the offences of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner. Read more: Duo sentenced over wild Fever nightclub brawl captured on CCTV She was granted conditional bail and will face Wollongong Local Court next month, where police will allege she was involved in the Shellharbour break and enter offence. After further investigation police arrested Ryan, who was allegedly hiding in a car in Smith Street, about 6.30pm on Friday. He was charged with two counts of destroy or damage property, two counts of larceny, two counts of entering a vehicle or boat without the consent of owner/occupier, two counts of driving while disqualified, driving conveyance taken without consent of owner, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and break and enter. He sought bail in court on Saturday but registrar Peter Ritchie denied the application. Ryan will front court again on Monday, February 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/4df93e1c-3253-45d2-8f5b-630dcade80e0.png/r0_127_1081_738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg