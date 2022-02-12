news, latest-news,

A man will face a Wollongong court on Saturday after he and a woman were charged in relation to a series of crimes across the Illawarra in recent weeks. Between 4pm on Saturday, January 29 and 5.50am the following day, a silver Subaru Impreza was stolen from Campbell Street, Wollongong. Police allege that car was used to gain entry to a telecommunications store in nearby Flinders Street just after 5.50am that Sunday, from which more than $4000 worth of items were stolen. Read more: Woman accused of defacing Towradgi COVID testing site named in court About 2.30pm the following day, a Toyota Echo parked in a shopping centre car park on Lake Entrance Road in Shellharbour was allegedly broken into, and property worth more than $1400 was stolen. On Tuesday, February 1 a bag and a wallet were stolen after a vehicle parked in a shopping centre car park on the corner of King and Cowper streets in Warrawong was broken into. Police later arrested a 39-year-old woman, the alleged driver of the stolen Subaru Impreza, after the car was seen in a car park in Burelli Street, Wollongong. She was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with the offences of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner. Police will allege in court the Albion Park Rail woman was involved in the break and enter offence in Shellharbour. She was granted conditional bail and will face Wollongong Local Court next month. Read more: Duo sentenced over wild Fever nightclub brawl captured on CCTV After further investigation, police arrested a 32-year-old Wollongong man who was allegedly hiding in a car in Smith Street about 6.30pm on Friday, February 11. He was charged with 11 offences, including two counts of destroy or damage property, two counts of larceny, two counts of entering a vehicle or boat without the consent of owner/occupier, two counts of driving while disqualified, driving conveyance taken without consent of owner, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and break and enter. Police will allege the man stole the Subaru and used the vehicle in the break and enter offences throughout January and February 2022. The man will front Wollongong Local Court on Saturday.

