Daily COVID cases in Illawarra Shoalhaven drop

The Illawarra Shoalhaven has recorded 361 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily figure seen so far this year. The last time the local health district had a smaller increase in cases was December 30, when 247 new infections were reported. The new cases are among 8183 detected across NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm Friday. Read more: Woman accused of defacing Towradgi COVID testing site named in court NSW has recorded another 32 COVID-related deaths, of people aged from their 40s to their 90s. None of these people were from the Illawarra Shoalhaven. Eight of those who died were under 65, and three had received three doses of a COVID vaccine, three had had two doses, while two were unvaccinated. Seven of the eight people under 65 had known underlying health conditions. Read more: What's your number 1 election issue? Take our reader survey These bring the number of COVID-related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 1693. NSW hospitals are treating 1650 patients with COVID, of whom 104 are in intensive care. Forty-seven people are on ventilators. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/9ae6b18d-9bcd-4568-9f88-690c833db364.jpg/r0_158_5472_3250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg