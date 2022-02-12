news, latest-news,

Police have laid charges against a third man in relation to a serious assault in Tahmoor late last year. A 20-year-old man was put in an induced coma after he was found suffering serious head and facial injuries in a car park in Thirlmere Way, Tahmoor early on the morning of Monday, December 27. He has since been discharged from hospital. Officers with Camden Police Area Command established a crime scene and began an investigation. A small hatchback that had been spotted at the scene was later found burnt out in a nearby car park. On Thursday, two men - both aged 26 - were arrested and charged in relation to the incident. An Airds resident is charged with charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, and dishonestly destroy or damage property for gain by fire or explosive, while a Leumeah man is facing the same charges as well as a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to a separate incident. They remain before the courts. After further investigation detectives arrested a third man, aged 28, at a Tahmoor home just after 8am on Saturday. He was taken to Narellan Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, dishonestly destroy or damage property for gain by fire or explosive, and false representation resulting in police investigation. He was due to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

