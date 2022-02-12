news, latest-news,

Chants of "Kill the bill" rang out in Wollongong's CBD on Saturday as people gathered to protest the federal government's proposed religious discrimination legislation. The protest, organised by the Wollongong Undergraduate Students Association, saw about 50 people rally in the Crown Street Mall before marching to the office of the Member for Cunningham, Labor's Sharon Bird. It was held in conjunction with several other rallies across the country, including capital cities. Read more: Stephen Jones reveals personal tragedy in emotional religious discrimination speech Those opposed to the proposed legislation fear it will give religious schools and other institutions the power to discriminate against people based on their sexuality or gender and foster discriminatory attitudes in the community. The House of Representatives passed the bill last week with an amendment to the Sex Discrimination Act, removing the power from religious schools to discriminate based on either sexuality or gender identity, but it was not introduced to the Senate and it is unlikely it will pass both houses of parliament before the federal election. While the bill has been shelved for the time being, the chair of Saturday's rally, Sean McLachlan, said the proposed legislation needed to be scrapped entirely. Mr McLachlan called out the Labor party for voting the bill through the lower house, even in its amended version, because it showed "they thought there was something legitimate about it in the first place". Read more: Why shelving the Religious Discrimination Bill is not necessarily a win for queer kids Beck Lehdey was among those who joined the protest. "I'm here today in solidarity with my LGBTI siblings, and because I'm also transgender myself," he said. Mr Lehdey - himself a member of a Christian order - said he supported religious freedoms and saw a need to protect minority faiths, but he was distrustful of the federal government. Others in attendance felt the bill was an attack on LGBTI rights from the conservative and religious. Speakers at the rally addressed the crowd about the need to keep fighting, with one saying that it was people power rather than parliamentary manoeuvres that made a difference. Read more: Two children taken to hospital after close call at Corrimal Beach "That's how we won last time [with marriage equality], that's how we'll beat back the bigots yet again," they said. Among them was a speaker who had a message for young LGBTI people, telling them they were loved - even though it did not feel like it during such debates - and they had a community ready to support them. While many in the crowd were angry with Labor's support for the bill, Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown, a Labor member, spoke up about her support for the protest and encouraged them to continue the "fight to kill horrible bills like this". Greens councillor Cath Blakey was also at the rally and said the idea that discriminating against a person based on their gender or sexuality was religious freedom was "toxic and bizarre".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/6264503a-3eaa-4985-9f96-1ce7e65caaf5.JPG/r0_152_1920_1237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg