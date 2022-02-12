Three people taken to hospital after close call at Corrimal Beach

news, latest-news,

Three people, including a child, have been taken to hospital after they were rescued from the water at Corrimal Beach. Paramedics were called just before 1pm to reports that people were being swept out to sea. Three road crews and the Toll rescue helicopter were sent, although the chopper was eventually called off. Read more: Third man charged over Tahmoor assault that put man in induced coma Upon arrival, paramedics assessed three patients, two of whom had been rescued by surf lifesavers. All three patients, a man and a woman believed to be in their 30s and a girl of primary school age, were taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment. "The surf life savers on duty did a great job getting two of these patients safely to shore," NSW Ambulance Inspector Matt Sterling said. "When patients swallow a lot of water, it's an important precaution to monitor for possible water inhalation. "The ocean is a dangerous place to be if you're out of your depth and not a confident swimmer."

