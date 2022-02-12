Two children taken to hospital after close call at Corrimal Beach

news, latest-news,

Two children have been taken to hospital after a near-drowning at Corrimal Beach on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics were called just before 1pm to reports that people were being swept out to sea. Four road crews and the Toll rescue helicopter were sent, although the chopper was eventually called off. Read more: Third man charged over Tahmoor assault that put man in induced coma Upon arrival, paramedics found that three children - two girls and a boy, of primary school age - were out of the water. They attended to the children at the scene before taking two of them to Wollongong Hospital for further observation.

