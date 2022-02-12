news, latest-news,

A man accused of involvement in a $500,000 Albion Park Rail opal heist has faced court again after absconding from a drug rehabilitation program. Lachlan Alcock, 28, was arrested in Barrack Heights on Friday afternoon after he left Oolong House without notice the previous night. He was on bail, a condition of which being that he report directly to Nowra police if he left the rehabilitatoin facility. Alcock faced Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, where registrar Peter Ritchie found this breach of his bail had been established. Lawyer Anthony Stewart applied for Alcock's release and told the court that his client had left Oolong House because there were drugs present and he did not want to take the risk after "making some good progress". The court heard Alcock had completed all but three weeks of a 16-week program during his first attempt at rehabilitation since becoming addicted to heroin at the age of 12. Mr Stewart said Alcock had not gone directly to police because he wanted to see his children before he handed himself in to police, but acknowledged that was a bad decision. Alcock had also sought entry to other rehabilitation programs, he said, but without luck. But police prosecutor Sergeant Anna Comer opposed bail, saying Alcock had previous arrest warrants on his record and was on bail for "extremely serious" alleged offences. Alcock was arrested in Melbourne last May after allegedly attempting to sell a portion of opals stolen from an Albion Park Rail address three months prior. On February 10 last year, four intruders armed with a machete and a firearm forced their way into the home, where they detained a man and assaulted a woman before making off with opals worth about half a million dollars. The court heard this matter was still before the Local Court, while Alcock also had appeals against sentences for driving while disqualified and a police pursuit pending before the District Court. Registrar Peter Ritchie said Alcock had been granted bail as a last chance to show he was serious about his rehabilitation, but left without a proper discharge, referrals or any ongoing support. Mr Ritchie said a new rehabilitation regime needed to be put in place. Alcock remains in custody and will appear at court again on Monday.

