It wasn't the prettiest performance, but the Hawks are back in the winner's circle after surviving a late scare to down the Taipans 87-81 at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night. Illawarra had led by 10 points midway through the last, before Cairns rocketed back into the game through Majok Deng and Scott Machado three-pointers. However, Brian Goorjian's men were able to hold steady late to notch up their seventh win of the season and snap a two-game losing streak. The victory also meant that Tyler Harvey celebrated his 50th game for Illawarra in style. The Hawks shot at just 50 per cent (31/62) from the field, but showed great resolve at the defensive end of the floor. Duop Reath was massive with a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds), while Justinian Jessup scored 18 points and Antonius Cleveland had 16 points and six boards. Meanwhile, the Taipans shot an abysmal 25/70 from the field, including just 11/32 from deep. Tahjere McCall finished the night with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Machado scored 16 points and Deng 14. Read more: Wollongong-based Phoenix women soar to maiden victory The Hawks came firing out of the blocks to open up a 6-2 lead on Saturday night, before Cairns returned serve with a 12-5 run to take a 14-11 lead. The game continued to move from end-to-end swiftly, with the Hawks taking a slender 24-23 advantage with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. Both sides continued to look dangerous in offence, highlighted by three-pointers by Machado and Illawarra's Tim Coenraad, whose late bucket from long range gave the Hawks a 29-28 lead at the first break. McCall was superb in the first, finishing the quarter with 12 points, while Reath (seven points, two rebounds) led the charge for the Hawks. Read more: Naar hungry to make up for lost time with Boomers It was the Bul Kuol show early in the second, hitting two big three-pointers, before Jessup returned fire for Illawarra to lock the score up at 34-34. The game then turned into a battle at the charity stripe, with Illawarra nailing four to Cairns' two free throws, before Sam Froling's bucket gave the hosts a 43-37 advantage. However, the Taipans continued to fight, going on a 5-2 run, before Sam Froling's three-point play gave Illawarra 48-42 lead. Cairns then scored eight of the game's next 12 points, before Machado's buzzer-beater cut the deficit to 52-49 at half time. Jessup led all-comers in the opening half with 13 points as the Hawks went 16/29 from the field, while their opponents shot at 50 per cent (17/34). The Hawks were outstanding early in the third, going on a 6-0 run to lead 58-49 before Cairns coach Adam Forde called a time-out. Cleveland in particular was huge, mustering four points, a block and an intercept. Kuol responded for the Taipans with his fourth three of the night, before Illawarra scored 11 of the game's next 18 points to jump out to a 69-56 advantage. However, Cairns went on an 8-0 run - highlighted by six points to Machado - to cut the deficit to 69-63 at three-quarter time. Illawarra's Jessup had 16 points heading into the last term while Reath (13 points, eight boards) and Sam Froling (nine points, nine rebounds) were on the verge of double-doubles. For Cairns, Machado led the way with 13 points. Read more: Summer Iron Classic back in Warilla It continued to prove a tough tussle in the fourth quarter, with the Hawks leading 72-68, before the hosts went on a 6-2 run to create an eight-point buffer with four minutes remaining. Xavier Rathan-Mayes then proved handy for Illawarra, with the experienced guard lifting to score five of the game's next eight points to help his side lead 83-73. But the Taipans refused to give up, with Deng and Machado sinking threes to cut the deficit to 85-79. McCall then bobbed up for a monster dunk as the Taipans trailed by four points with 45 seconds left. The game turned into a scramble during the late stages, but Rathan-Mayes' lay up helped give his side a vital six-point buffer. It would prove to be the last basket of the night as the Hawks claimed an 87-81 victory.

