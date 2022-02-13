news, latest-news,

It's been a difficult year for a Gerringong winery but they're rolling with the punches and have roped in some ARIA chart-toppers to help. In recent times Crooked River Winery has seen birds decimate crops, heavy rains dilute the sugar and taste of their grapes and ever-changing pandemic restrictions force postponements and cancellations of their events but they're continuing to fight "the uphill battle". Read more: Friends! The Musical Parody is coming to Wollongong General manager Joseph Felice chose to drastically change their Stomping of the Grapes festival citing restrictions made it too risky for the charity stomping to go ahead. Instead, the event has been downgraded to a one-day concert with artist Spacey Jane on March 20. Missy Higgins had also been scheduled to play, but rather than cut his losses Mr Felice created a new event Unwind In The Vines over the Easter long weekend to include Higgins and also added radio darlings Amy Shark, Winston Surfshirt and Vera Blue to the line-up. "It's pretty big for a family winery, we've done pretty well to get those artists," Mr Felice said. "Not only is it great to have these headline acts but there's locals here too that need a crowd and a venue to play at." The three-day event from April 16 to 18 will also include a raft of South Coast musicians like The Terry's, Aodhan, Daisy, Jack Willis and Stevan coupled with multiple food trucks, craft beer and local wine at the venue's natural amphitheatre. Currently the vineyard is in the middle of harvest though Mr Felice said it had been a difficult year despite plenty of fruit on the vines. "Last year [birds decimated] around half of our crops out of our 35 acres we've got under vines, so we've introduced some lasers," he said. Read more: Eurovision royalty bringing glitz and glamour to Wollongong The sophisticated and expensive setup aims to use moving lasers to scare the birds away from the vines and hopefully save the grapes from being spoiled. Mr Felice is hopeful the new technology will work and pandemic restrictions will ease so they can get back to business. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/2f960f09-bd38-40a8-ac66-7e9f59025237.jpg/r6_0_2394_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg