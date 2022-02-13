Kerry Parker can Think big after star's dominant return

news, latest-news,

If Kerry Parker had any concerns about how Think It Over had returned from his summer break, they were quickly dismissed on Saturday afternoon. The Kembla-based horse obliterated his rivals in the Group 2 Apollo stakes, winning by almost three lengths. Read more: Kembla Grange trainers, officials still waiting for track upgrade He was not running against mugs either, the field including Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant and proven black-type performers Collette, Icebath and Kolding, among others. Think It Over dominated the Sydney spring last year, however with a number of top horses racing in Melbourne, some had questioned the gelding's ability. Saturday's victory reinforces his status as a genuine top liner, putting an end to any questions about his status as an elite horse. "How good is he," Parker said. "He's just a really good horse. "We're well past [being surprised] now. Now it's just wanting to see him tick the box and let you know he was back, but I was pretty confident he'd win it." Think It Over sat at the front of a chasing pack throughout the 1400-metre journey, while leaders Riodini and I Am Superman opened up a significant gap. Even before the pair tired and started to slow, jockey Nash Rawiller knew his mount was the one to beat. It was a performance that elicited memories of the great Kingston Town. "It's exciting to be on him when they do that," Rawiller said. "He was more confident than me at the 600m. I was still worried what was behind us. The horse just trotted along behind them. "He travelled like the winner. I've watched it before on TV after a race. May have had a scotch in my hand that night but he looks like Kingston Town coming into a race. Just a beautiful horse." Think It Over will be back in action in the Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes in two weeks' time, as he builds towards the Queen Elizabeth on April 9. It's a path that will see him continue to clash with Verry Elleegant, while he will likely come up against boom Annabel Neasham pair Zaaki and Mo'unga. "His main goal will be like everyone else, the Queen Elizabeth," Parker said. "You've got to target that." Think It Over's win came as Robert and Luke Price's Jamaea finished third in the Light Fingers Stakes. Jockey Tommy Berry is confident the filly is on track for the Surround Stakes. "Massive run," Berry said. "Just when Fangirl pushed me off the line at the top of the straight she dropped the bit there. "I had to get after her a bit earlier than I wanted to and her run probably ended a bit earlier then but massive effort." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

