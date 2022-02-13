news, latest-news,

Australian teen sensation Valentino Guseli has shredded his way to a sixth place finish in the snowboard half-pipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The 16-year-old Dalmeny local was pitted against an all-star cast of snowboarding talent with the likes of Scotty James, Shaun White and Ayumu Hirano. Read More: Stanwell Park's Matt Cox performs in the Winter Olympics Guseli started off with an exceptionally strong first run showcasing no nerves despite the stage he was on. His first trick of the day was a backside 720 into an enormous switch method. The stellar line netted him a fantastic first score of 75.75 which slotted him into second place after the first round. The second round saw a number of strong performances with the biggest being three-time world champion, and fellow Aussie Scotty James who secured a massive 91.25 skyrocketing him to first place. Guseli had a strong outing in his second run securing a 79.95 for his line with the commentator joking that "he needed more halfpipe" as it appeared the young athlete had a lot left in the tank. This strong outing put him in third at the time but by the end of the round he had fallen to sixth place. Heading into the final run, Guseli needed a massive line to shoot himself into medal contention. The youngster looked confident dropping into the final run. He went for a safe approach with a mixture of increased amplitude on his jumps which created for some jaw-dropping aerial spectacles capped off with an incredible 1440 spin which left both the crowd and the young athlete with big smiles. He was awarded another 79.95 which the commentators agreed to be a bit below what they thought he should have been given seeing the quality and execution of his run. This score cemented Guseli's spot in sixth place as they entered into the final runs of the day. Scotty James was in prime position to win gold with his score of 91.25 but failed to capitalise on his final run only securing a score of 47.75 leaving the door open for Japan's Ayumu Hirano. Hirano entered his final run pulling off a flawless line which scored 96.00, securing Japan the Gold Medal and Australia the Silver. Valentino Guseli's debut was an incredible feat. After the game, he stated he was "super stoked" with the result because of the challenges leading up to the final. "I kind of struggled in practice and was really doubting myself because of how bad it went. I'm pretty sure I fell down every time," he said. Guesli was the only athlete on the day to complete all of his runs without failure. "I'm just so happy I was able to put all of my runs down. The last one was probably one of the best I've ever done," he said. This is only the beginning for Valentino Guseli and it's a name many believe will be synonomous with the sport in years to come. "It's a great feeling achieving one of your dreams...I'm super grateful for everyone who's supported my journey."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/f681f3ad-fc88-4191-9adb-dc8a2e785636.jpg/r0_116_788_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg