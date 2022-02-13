news, latest-news,

A disqualified P-plate driver has allegedly been caught doing burnouts at a "known hoon location" at Mount Keira. The 21-year-old Rosemeadow man will face court on Tuesday March 15 with a court attendance notice for traffic offences. Read more: 6 unique places to stay and glamp in the Illawarra About 11.15pm on February 5, officers from Wollongong Highway Patrol were patrolling Clive Bissell Drive when they spotted a yellow Ford XR6 at the intersection of Mount Keira Road, with the driver allegedly performing a burnout. It's alleged one of the wheels was spinning on the metal rim causing it to spark, with smoke billowing out from a rear tyre. Police stopped the Ford and spoke with the 21-year-old driver, with checks revealing he was the holder of a Provisional P2 licence and was currently disqualified until April 2023. Read more: All the photos from Wollongong's Religious Discrimination Bill protest It will be further alleged that false plates were being displayed on the vehicle. It was subsequently defected for bald tyres, engine oil leaks, chassis damage, incorrect suspension height and for missing numerous wheel nuts from three of the four rims. The Ford was then towed. A spokesperson for Wollongong Highway Patrol said they would continue to conduct extended patrols of known hoon locations and target anti-social and dangerous driving including speeding, street racing, burn-outs and defective vehicles throughout the Wollongong area. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/5590582b-b68a-40df-a9ba-76e387d6b2a8.png/r1_61_665_436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg