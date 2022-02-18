Josh Kerr ready to rebound after receiving wake-up call in 2021

sport, dragons-den,

It was 15 months ago that Josh Kerr was celebrating a State of Origin series victory. The prop did not feature in the 2020 series, but as a member of the Queensland squad for its duration he received a taste of the high life. Read more: Dragons extend Griffin deal in bid to reignite NRL title hopes It was a taste Kerr loved, and now he admits he enjoyed it a little too much. "I got carried away with myself," Kerr said. "I partied a bit too much, I let myself down in those areas." Kerr concedes he was not at his best in 2021. The forward went from the Origin frame to outside the Dragons 17 by the end of the season. Things went from bad to worse when Kerr attended Paul Vaughan's infamous barbecue, one of 12 teammates suspended for a week and fined by the NRL and police. Having had plenty of time to reflect, the forward admits he's disappointed with how 2021 transpired. But it's made him even more motivated to return to his best this season. "I didn't end the season the way I wanted to last year. I'm a bit embarrassed, I felt like I failed. I've carried that disappointment into this year, I want to be better than last year. I need to do it now, rather than talk about it. "I've been lucky to have Tyrell (Fuimaono) by my side, he's made me try hard in the pre-season. I feel the best I've ever felt in a pre-season, I'm training well. I just want to focus on being in the 17 every week, hopefully in the starting side. "If everything goes well, other honours will come off that, such as State of Origin." While Kerr was leading a pack that struggled in 2021, the youngster has more support this year. The arrival of fellow emerging forwards Francis Molo and Jaydn Su'A has created competition for spots, while veteran recruits George Burgess and Aaron Woods have acted as mentors for the 26-year-old. Kerr opened his year with a solid 27-minute showing in last week's Indigenous All Stars clash, while he will run out for the Dragons in Sunday's trial against the Eels. A number of stars will sit out, but Molo, Burgess and Fuimaono will all line up for St George Illawarra. Burgess and Woods, in particular, have taken Kerr under their wing. "Those old heads have steered the ship really well," he said. "I'm really looking forward to playing under those boys and learning a bit more. "George knows what it takes to get to a grand final, he's done it before. Woodsy is the same, he's a great leader, has great chat and steers the ship. They show that experience and that leadership at training. "We've had a good pre-season but actions speak louder than words. It's time to show up and give the fans what they deserve." Kerr would love to return to the State of Origin fold this year, however his primary focus is on performing for the Dragons. The Queenslander has impressed those around him this summer, Burgess confident Kerr will achieve his goals if his effort at training translates to performances on the pitch. "He's been one of the outstanding forwards in the pre-season," Burgess said. "He's a big body and he goes hard in training. "It was great to see him run out for the Indigenous team, he's a proud Indigenous man. He's great to train with, a great character and great to have around the side." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

