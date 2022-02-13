news, latest-news, Tarrawanna Blueys, Bulli, Jason Wenig, Football South Coast, Fernhill FC, PeopleCare, Youth Grade

Tarrawanna will launch into this year's youth grade campaign full of confidence after securing pre-season title honours on Saturday. The Blueys claimed the PeopleCare Fernhill FC Youth Cup trophy following a 2-0 victory over Bulli at Ray Robinson Oval. The competition was held ahead of the Football South Coast season kicking off in late February. Victorious coach Jason Wenig told the Mercury that the win was a great way to set up their 2022 campaign. "It was obviously good reward. You want to go to a final and to win them, it's a much better feeling. So everyone was pretty happy and it's a good start to the season," he said. "Ten weeks ago, we got a crew together and we had to blend them, and try guide them into the start of the season. This just gives the playing group a heap of confidence and self belief." Read more: McKeon crowned Australia's Olympic program swimmer of the year In a tough and at times wet encounter, goals to Ed Bowling and Daniel Merola proved the difference between the two teams. Wenig said the game was much closer than the scoreboard indicated, with Bulli putting up a strong fight. "It was a slow, nervous start from both sides. I think they were probably better in the first 15, but we started to come into it and scored after 20 minutes, and my boys settled down. But it was a close contest overall," he said. "Credit to Bulli, they will be a competitive unit in the season proper. We were smiling a fair bit afterwards because we played a very competitive side and got the win. It was very pleasing."

