Hawks coach Brian Goorjian has lauded Xavier Rathan-Mayes after the experienced guard played a key role in Illawarra's bounce-back win over the Taipans on Saturday night. The Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak by prevailing 87-81 in Wollongong to improve their 2021/22 season record to 7-6. However, the victory didn't come without some nervous moments for home fans. Illawarra had led by 10 points midway through the last quarter, before Cairns rocketed back into the game through Majok Deng and Scott Machado three-pointers. Read more: Steelers take down Sharks to continue unbeaten Tarsha Gale streak But it was the calming influence of Rathan-Mayes that helped get the Hawks to safety. After a relatively quiet first three quarters, the Canadian international tipped two assists and nine points in the fourth, including the final basket of the night. "Xavier was really important. We got a little rattled and every time he came in, he settled us. And then that finish - that's the one that gets away from us if he's not there," Goorjian said. " I thought they were crawling all over Tyler (Harvey), getting into him, and we didn't have the ability when it was like that to get the ball out of his hands. But when they're playing Justinian (Jessup) like they're playing Justinian, and they're playing Tyler like they're playing Tyler, it gives space and now we've got a guard who can make plays. He made a couple of nice passes to be people rolling, and then got on the rim and penalised that situation that we didn't have last year. "Xavier wasn't here last year, so he doesn't fully appreciate it. The way they were face-guarding Justinian and he got his shoulder through and got on the rim. So again it's really important for us, and his piece is very important to the success of our season." Read more: McKeon crowned Australia's Olympic program swimmer of the year Saturday night was the second time the Hawks had beaten the Taipans in the space of a fortnight, following their 94-75 win in Cairns on January 29. Between those results, Goorjian's men had a disappointing loss to the Breakers in Tasmania before returning home to lose a thriller against the Phoenix. Goorjian knows the importance of that second win. "We feel relief. There was obviously a lot of pressure on us after the last game, and where we sit right now playing these home games and dumping a few," he said. "We knew they (Cairns) were getting a couple of their main pieces back and Scott's (Machado) a juggernaut. They're an athletic team and coach (Adam) Forde has got them playing hard, so we knew this was going to be a battle. It could have been an easy one to get beat. They had preparation time and came here ready. "But we licked our wounds [Phoenix loss] and went to where we needed to go to win ... I'm happy, and the team is. It's hard to get a win in this comp when you look at it, there's no one easy."

