The new season of reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife has begun filming in Taree with a familiar South Coast face among the cast of dashing hopefuls looking for love. Ben is an eligible 27-year-old with a three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. He was born in Bega but went to school in Mount Gambier in South Australia. Read more: Amy Shark, Missy Higgins to perform at Gerringong winery The women keen to capture the heart of NSW Mid-North Coast Wingham dairy farmer, Ben, took to the airwaves at a Taree radio station recently. The show, now in its 12th season, teamed up with a local station for some radio presentation training with 2BOB's Rosie Herberte. Then 2BOB presenter John Cooper will put them to air playing a song and making a passionate pitch to Ben, who will be listening on the tractor at home on the farm. Read more: Friends! The Musical Parody is coming to Wollongong Ben describes himself as a "pretty handy cricketer, loves the outdoors, a day out at the races, and a larrikin who loves a good laugh". He is looking for "someone who is caring, loving, honest, sincere, and selfless. A person that is supportive and kind, but not afraid to take charge and speak up". - AAP To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

