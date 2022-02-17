news, latest-news, the dressmaker, costume, exhibit, maritime museum, jervis bay, huskisson

High fashion and the Aussie outback: it was an unexpectedly perfect pair when The Dressmaker hit our screens. Now, the stunning costumes are making their way to Huskisson. On loan from the National Film and Sound Archive, the exhibition celebrates the artistry of the film's sumptuous designs, as well as the transformational power of fashion. Read more: Friends! The Musical Parody is coming to Wollongong Visitors will go 'behind the seams' of a diverse range of elegant vintage fashion worn by The Dressmaker stars, including Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth, Hugo Weaving, Sarah Snook, Judy Davis and Rebecca Gibney. The costumes were created by award-winning designer and exhibition curator Marion Boyce. She is internationally-renowned for her artistry, having worked across film and television in Australia and overseas. According to NFSA Chief Executive Officer Jan Mueller, costuming is key to any film, but fashion took on a profound level of importance in The Dressmaker. Read more: 6 unique places to stay and glamp in the Illawarra "Costumes can become as iconic as the films they were created for," he said. "The Dressmaker costume exhibition is a perfect example of fashion, design and storytelling working together in perfect harmony. "We hope Shoalhaven audiences will be able to appreciate the level of artistry when they see the costumes up close." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

