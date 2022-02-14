news, latest-news,

One producer is bringing the flavours from his off-road adventures to the Southern Highlands Food and Wine Festival later this month. James Viles from Offgrid Provisions, is one of 12 food and wine producers who will be showcased at the festival's Olsson's Salt Sessions. Read more: Amy Shark, Missy Higgins to perform at Gerringong winery Mr Viles is passionate about discovering the undiscovered, and the importance of consuming mindfully and responsibly sourced food. "Offgrid is about food that connects us, as it nourishes us to sustain our adventures," he said. "I seek out like-minded Australian growers and farmers to make honest, thoughtful and delicious food to feed any adventure." The producer is always on the lookout for the best foraged, gathered and wild-caught produce and game in the country. Mr Viles believes in the importance of respecting the land and supporting all living ecosystems. His wild-caught Deer-Strami will be presented at 2.20pm February 26 at the Moss Vale Showground. Read more: Friends! The Musical Parody is coming to Wollongong Attendees have the opportunity to learn the tips and tricks from renowned growers and producers at the sessions. "Our family have been Southern Highland locals for 25 years and we're thrilled to be involved with this iconic festival," Alex Olsson from Olsson's Salt said. There are six 40 minute sessions on each day: February 26: February 27: Tickets for the Olsson's Salt Sessions are $20 and $50 on top of festival entry. The silver ticket is $20 with a wine tasting and Olsson's salted popcorn bag, and the $50 platinum tickets includes a wine tasting of the presenter's choice and a cheese platter. Food and wine lovers can purchase a general admission ticket to the festival for $30 per person, which includes a tasting glass and access to all of the market stalls and live music. THE VIP experience is $150 per person and includes express access, entry to the VIP marquee and facilities, private parking, a glass of bubbly on arrival, access to all the growers, preferential access to the Porsche in Motion activation and Porsche test drive bookings. But that is not all. VIP ticketholders also get a gift box of Riedell glasses valued at $75, the opportunity to taste the classic Chardonnay Chateau d'Yquem, and a valet service for your purchased wines once you exit. Tickets for the show and the schedule can be found here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

