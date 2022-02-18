news, latest-news, investment opp., development opp., seaside location, for sale in Bulli, property, real estate, inspect now, auction

Feature property Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Feel the ocean breeze on your face as you open the door of a morning and smell the sea as you watch your new outlook become more beautiful every time you see it. Watching the sunrise and hearing the waves crash will become your new ambiance. This property is offering a highly sought after and rare waterfront position. Situated with a corner block, this property has a wealth of opportunity for someone looking for the dream home site or an astute investor. The property boasts plenty of potential to redevelop or to build a beautiful dwelling (STCA) whilst also offering a uninterrupted outlook. Currently comprising of two times two-bedroom units and a level yard. But it's mainly about the location. Opportunities like this in the Illawarra are few and far between and this opportunity is not to be missed. Showcasing an impressive corner block that with a size of 544sqm with an R2 Residential Zoning, Floor Space Ratio of 0.5:1 and Height Limit of 9m. With so much opportunity in a position like no other, this property can be the start of your new project or new life. Living in a position like this and taking in your stunning outlook, you can see the sand from your doorstep with some beautiful surrounding scenery, a lovely view of the escarpment and impressive viewpoint of Collins Point. This is an unmissable opportunity and a breathtaking offering!

