DISGRACED former NRL star Jarryd Hayne could walk from jail as early as Monday afternoon if an appeal against his rape convictions is successful in the Court of Criminal Appeal. Lawyers for Hayne told the CCA in November that he should be acquitted of raping a woman in the Hunter in 2018 or a re-trial ordered due to "profound" errors in his trial and "problematic" directions given to the jury about his state of mind. And after a more than two-and-a-half month wait, Hayne will learn his fate on Monday morning. Hayne, now 33, was found guilty in March of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and later jailed for a maximum of five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months. He is currently eligible for parole in January, 2025. Hayne's convictions came after his first trial in Newcastle ended in a hung jury and after the jury in his second trial acquitted him of two more serious counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent inflicting actual bodily harm. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

