Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID case numbers continue to fall

The Illawarra's daily COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, with 329 positive test results recorded in the latest numbers. While this is still higher than the 247 daily cases recorded in the region on December 30, before the New Years surge, the daily numbers are trending down. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday there were 137 positive PCR tests and 192 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) in the Illawarra Shoalhaven district. Read more: 'Frustrated' Illawarra nurses to strike in statewide protest These were among 6184 cases statewide in the 24-hour reporting period, with 4040 results from positive rapid antigen tests and 2114 from PCR testing. NSW also recorded another 14 COVID-related deaths, of people aged from their 60s to their 90s. None from Sunday's numbers were from the Illawarra, however two women from Shellharbour died over the weekend. One woman, in her 80s, was vaccinated, while the other, in her 90s, was unvaccinated, according to the local health district. About 60 per cent of the region's new cases were in the Wollongong Local Government area (195 cases), with 65 in Shellharbour, 61 in Shoalhaven and eight in Kiama. Health authorities say 1649 people across the state are in hospital with the virus, 100 of whom are in intensive care. Premier Dominic Perrottet says the state is in a "strong position" in the pandemic but is going through a "transition". "If you take a step back and look at the hospitalisations and ICU presentations things are certainly heading in the right direction." Wollongong Shellharbour Shoalhaven Kiama NSW Health provides postcodes to alert the community that COVID-19 may be circulating in their suburb, so residents know to be vigilant. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/aaa5ecbf-27f1-40fe-985e-bb4fd8689492.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg