news, latest-news,

A Port Kembla steelworker sacked over claims he threatened to punch his manager during a talk on appropriate workplace behaviour has won his job back with a successful unfair dismissal claim. Francis Hughes had worked at the steelworks for more than 40 years and was working in the slab yard when he took part in a meeting to remind staff of appropriate work practices. Read more: Illawarra nurses set to walk off the job At that meeting on July 8, 2021, things became heated and Mr Hughes said to his manager Chris Nicholson, "if you want to threaten me, I'm going to threaten you. I've hit people before, I don't give a f..k". Later that month, Mr Hughes was sacked for violating the company's "Cardinal Rules" which stated employees "...not physically or verbally threaten anyone with violence". Mr Hughes denied that there was any threat on his part. In evidence to the Fair Work Commission, Mr Hughes said he was upset about the suggestion that employees should not swear, given the inconsistency of the policy's application between staff and non-staff. He said no-one in the meeting other than Mr Nicholson felt he was being threatening. In BlueScope's response, the steelmaker said Mr Nicholson felt Mr Hughes "would have no issue with physically assaulting him, which is why Mr Nicholson took the comment as a threat". In his findings Commissioner Bernie Riordan accepted Mr Nicholson's notes of the meeting as the most accurate record of events. The commissioner was not worried about the swearing, noting BlueScope 'has condoned the use of colourful language for decades". However, the commissioner found Mr Hughes had not issued any threat and was talking about past behaviour. "Even if [Mr Hughes] threatened Mr Nicholson, I find that terminating an employee with 40 years' service for that chain of events is harsh," Commissioner Riordan said. A further statement from Mr Hughes to Mr Nicholson that "if you're going to speak shit to me, I'm going to speak shit to you" was deemed "inappropriate" by the commissioner but did not provide a valid reason to sack him. "The fact that someone threw a punch on a football field 30 years ago does not mean that they will repeat that behaviour in the workplace now," Commissioner Riordan said. "To draw such a conclusion is unjust and unreasonable." Commissioner Riordan also noted that Mr Nicholson "did not appropriately attempt to diffuse the situation". BlueScope felt it could not give Mr Hughes his job back due to issues with controlling his temper and "concerns about the possibility of future episodes, particularly with new employees". This was not accepted by Commissioner Riordan, who ordered the company to reinstate Mr Hughes. BlueScope was also ordered to backpay Mr Hughes for his lost time, less any money earned elsewhere in the time since he was sacked. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/d922efcf-236d-439f-a486-730ac4fc7687.jpg/r0_186_4896_2952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg