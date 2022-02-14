news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Duop Reath, NBL, WEC, Cairns Taipans, Brian Goorjian, Wollongong, Scott Machado

It wasn't quite do-or-die, but Illawarra were in desperate need of a win when the Taipans came to Wollongong on Saturday night. With their season record sitting at 6-6, and needing to snap a two-game losing streak, Hawks coach Brian Goorjian hoped one of his stars would stand up and guide their side to victory. Enter Duop Reath. The 25-year-old centre was in sublime touch at both ends of the floor, grabbing nine defensive rebounds (11 boards in total) and draining 18 points as the Hawks beat Cairns 87-81 at the WIN Entertainment Centre. It was Reath's second double-double this season, after his 21 points and 13 rebounds against New Zealand in December. Other standout performances by the big man have included 27 points and seven boards in their round two win over the Kings. Read more: Rathan-Mayes making his mark for the Hawks However, Saturday night's win didn't come without nervous moments for Hawks fans. Illawarra had led by 10 points midway through the last, before Cairns roared back into the game through Majok Deng and Scott Machado three-pointers. However, the Hawks were able to hold steady late to seal the win. While Reath was the standout, Justinian Jessup (18 points) and Antonius Cleveland (16 points, six rebounds) also impressed. "Duop was disappointed with the last couple of weeks and he put a lot on himself. We talk a lot about the things that are under control, and I think where he's disappeared a little is getting on the boards," Goorjian said. "But I thought on Saturday night, getting 11 rebounds, getting some hustle plays and taking the pressure off his shot loosened him up a bit, and he made plays. He had a great game. But a lot of the guys have great games, you're at home, and there's a minute to go and it's anybody's game. That shows the toughness in this competition, there's just nothing in it. And we needed these performances from the guys or our season was in real jeopardy." Read more: Phoenix women to stay in Wollongong After holding a slender 29-28 lead at quarter time, Illawarra tightened up in defence, conceding 21 and 14 points respectively in the second and third quarters. The Taipans fought back in the last, but the Hawks still only gave up 18 points as they held on for their seventh win. "I thought the defence was difficult in the first quarter, but I the zone helped us, the press helped us, the changing d's. Then late in the second quarter, we started to get stops. In the third quarter, I thought we were good both sides of the ball, but it got a little scrappy in the fourth quarter with the lead," Goorjian said. "But we feel relief. There was obviously a lot of pressure on us after the last game, and where we sit right now playing these home games and dumping a few... we went to where we needed to go to win."

