Healthe Care, Shellh Private Hospital, Shellharbour, self pay surgery packages, surgery, health care, medical

HEALTHE Care is a leading private hospital operator with 34 sites nationwide and in New Zealand. They provide a range of surgical, rehabilitation, mental health and community care programs with a commitment to positive patient experiences and outcomes. Healthe Care employs over 7000 staff and is pleased to employ over 200 nurses locally at Shellharbour Private Hospital and Wollongong Day Surgery. Life changing surgery is now available for over 12 million more Australians with the introduction of 'Self Pay Surgery'. This has been developed based on a successful UK project and provides patients with an alternative to public hospitals and expensive private health insurance, by 'packaging' up surgery products at a single affordable price. The Self Pay Surgery packages include the surgeon's fees, anaesthetist, hospital stay, diagnostic testing and rehabilitation (where appropriate), taking away the leg work and confusion from wary patients. The full price for each of the Self Pay Surgery packages is clearly displayed on a single website, with trained patient liaisons available to answer any questions and support patients through a simple three-step process. "Navigating the public and private healthcare systems can be extremely challenging, particularly for elderly patients or those suffering from pain and illness. "Self Pay Surgery offers patients a simple and affordable way to access their elective surgery sooner," says Lloyd Adams, executive general manager for Healthe Care Australia. "Instead of waiting two to three years or more on a public waitlist, they can get in and have their surgery done by a qualified surgeon in a private hospital, and be back on the road to recovery within weeks." The Self Pay Surgery packages currently on offer includes same day procedures such as gastroscopy, colonoscopy, wisdom teeth and cataract surgery, through to more complex orthopaedic procedures including total knee and hip replacement surgery, shoulder arthroscopies and weight loss surgery. Payment options including Open Pay, prepayment plans or even accessing superannuation to fund essential surgery, mean the financial burden of private surgery has even been considered. "With Healthe Care hospitals located throughout the NSW Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney and Illawarra regions, along with Victoria and Tasmania, Healthe Care is well positioned to provide this much needed alternative to the traditional public health and private health services," Mr Adams said. For more information on the Self Pay Surgery packages, visit selfpaysurgery.com.au or watch the short explainer video at https://youtu.be/LyXnJGw0pyk

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/80919d53-6ab3-482e-a9bd-879c04261979.jpg/r8_0_3192_1799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Life changing surgery at Shellharbour Private Hospital

More accessible: Self Pay Surgery provides patients with an alternative to public hospitals and expensive private health insurance, by 'packaging' up surgery products at a single affordable price. Photo: Shutterstock HEALTHE Care is a leading private hospital operator with 34 sites nationwide and in New Zealand. They provide a range of surgical, rehabilitation, mental health and community care programs with a commitment to positive patient experiences and outcomes. Healthe Care employs over 7000 staff and is pleased to employ over 200 nurses locally at Shellharbour Private Hospital and Wollongong Day Surgery. Life changing surgery is now available for over 12 million more Australians with the introduction of 'Self Pay Surgery'. This has been developed based on a successful UK project and provides patients with an alternative to public hospitals and expensive private health insurance, by 'packaging' up surgery products at a single affordable price. The Self Pay Surgery packages include the surgeon's fees, anaesthetist, hospital stay, diagnostic testing and rehabilitation (where appropriate), taking away the leg work and confusion from wary patients. The full price for each of the Self Pay Surgery packages is clearly displayed on a single website, with trained patient liaisons available to answer any questions and support patients through a simple three-step process. "Navigating the public and private healthcare systems can be extremely challenging, particularly for elderly patients or those suffering from pain and illness.

"Self Pay Surgery offers patients a simple and affordable way to access their elective surgery sooner," says Lloyd Adams, executive general manager for Healthe Care Australia. "Instead of waiting two to three years or more on a public waitlist, they can get in and have their surgery done by a qualified surgeon in a private hospital, and be back on the road to recovery within weeks." The Self Pay Surgery packages currently on offer includes same day procedures such as gastroscopy, colonoscopy, wisdom teeth and cataract surgery, through to more complex orthopaedic procedures including total knee and hip replacement surgery, shoulder arthroscopies and weight loss surgery. Payment options including Open Pay, prepayment plans or even accessing superannuation to fund essential surgery, mean the financial burden of private surgery has even been considered. "With Healthe Care hospitals located throughout the NSW Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Sydney and Illawarra regions, along with Victoria and Tasmania, Healthe Care is well positioned to provide this much needed alternative to the traditional public health and private health services," Mr Adams said. For more information on the Self Pay Surgery packages, visit selfpaysurgery.com.au or watch the short explainer video at https://youtu.be/LyXnJGw0pyk SHARE