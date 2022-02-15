Shellharbour Airport, regional airport, Shellharbour, Link Airways, fly locally, airport won award, Shellharbour Council, aviation business park

Shellharbour Airport, owned and operated by Shellharbour City Council, is the gateway to the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region and Southern Highlands in NSW. This regional airport is home to a diverse range of successful businesses including regular passenger services and a light aeronautics industry providing tourism, maintenance and engineering services for aircraft ranging from ultra-light to medium-size turbo prop and jet aircraft. Speaking with the acting Airport manager Geoff Arthur, "The aviation precinct within the airport boasts a new passenger terminal, which has been operational since February 2021, and has capacity for up to 200 passengers. "It also has new short- and long-term parking and two newly constructed aircraft parking bay aprons, with construction of an aviation business park also currently underway." Weekly services to Brisbane and Melbourne are operated by Link Airways offering a full inflight service from their warm and friendly cabin crew, including hot and cold beverages and premium snacks with complimentary beer/wine available on all afternoon and evening services on their comfortable Saab 340B Plus aircraft. Shellharbour Airport was named Australia's best Small Regional RPT Airport at the Australian Airport Association's (AAA) National Airport Industry Awards 2021. The airport was also recognised for its environmental sustainability practices, receiving a highly commended sustainability award. The Australian Airport Association's (AAA) National Airport Industry Awards acknowledge the organisations and individuals who have achieved excellence within Australia's airport industry. Businesses looking to make the most of the recent upgrade to Shellharbour Airport can now submit their plans for the new aviation business park, with Shellharbour Council welcoming expressions of interest to lease stage one. Concept designs that have been released by Shellharbour Council include configurations for up to five separate lots, including two hangar spaces and three, standalone buildings, or one lot with three hangars as part of a single building. The sites are suitable for a range of businesses including aircraft maintenance, pilot training and charter operations. To book your next flight simply visit linkairways.com.au or call their friendly reservations team on 1300 851 269. To enquire about the aviation business park leasing please visit shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/council/news-and-publications/media-releases/expressions-interest-sought-shellharbour-airport for more information. Shellharbour Airport welcomes you now.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/806f0f39-d48e-4358-b73c-be4b52627b45.jpg/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Live local, fly local at Shellharbour Airport

Convenience: Link Airways offer weekly flights to Brisbane and Melbourne departing from Shellharbour Airport. There are several parking options available onsite. Photo: Supplied Shellharbour Airport, owned and operated by Shellharbour City Council, is the gateway to the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region and Southern Highlands in NSW. This regional airport is home to a diverse range of successful businesses including regular passenger services and a light aeronautics industry providing tourism, maintenance and engineering services for aircraft ranging from ultra-light to medium-size turbo prop and jet aircraft. Speaking with the acting Airport manager Geoff Arthur, "The aviation precinct within the airport boasts a new passenger terminal, which has been operational since February 2021, and has capacity for up to 200 passengers.

"It also has new short- and long-term parking and two newly constructed aircraft parking bay aprons, with construction of an aviation business park also currently underway." Weekly services to Brisbane and Melbourne are operated by Link Airways offering a full inflight service from their warm and friendly cabin crew, including hot and cold beverages and premium snacks with complimentary beer/wine available on all afternoon and evening services on their comfortable Saab 340B Plus aircraft. Shellharbour Airport was named Australia's best Small Regional RPT Airport at the Australian Airport Association's (AAA) National Airport Industry Awards 2021.

The airport was also recognised for its environmental sustainability practices, receiving a highly commended sustainability award.

The Australian Airport Association's (AAA) National Airport Industry Awards acknowledge the organisations and individuals who have achieved excellence within Australia's airport industry. Businesses looking to make the most of the recent upgrade to Shellharbour Airport can now submit their plans for the new aviation business park, with Shellharbour Council welcoming expressions of interest to lease stage one.

Concept designs that have been released by Shellharbour Council include configurations for up to five separate lots, including two hangar spaces and three, standalone buildings, or one lot with three hangars as part of a single building. The sites are suitable for a range of businesses including aircraft maintenance, pilot training and charter operations. To book your next flight simply visit linkairways.com.au or call their friendly reservations team on 1300 851 269.

To enquire about the aviation business park leasing please visit shellharbour.nsw.gov.au/council/news-and-publications/media-releases/expressions-interest-sought-shellharbour-airport for more information. Shellharbour Airport welcomes you now. SHARE