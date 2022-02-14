news, latest-news, Wellington Phoenix, A-League Women's, Wollongong, Illawarra, David Dome, Canberra United, New Zealand

They've called Wollongong home since November, and the Phoenix A-League Women's team will remain in the Illawarra for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. The club had hoped to return to New Zealand for the final few games of their first ever campaign. However, Phoenix general manager David Dome confirmed on Monday that those plans had now been scrapped, with only three matches remaining. The decision came just after the women clinched their inaugural league victory, beating Canberra United 3-0 on Friday night. Read more: Blueys take home Youth Cup silverware Wellington are set to return to their home away from home, WIN Stadium, to face Adelaide United on Thursday night. The side will then travel to face the Wanderers on February 27, before facing the Glory in a home game on March 6 - though the venue for that last game is yet to be confirmed. "While we hold hope, albeit small, that there could still be A-League Men's games in New Zealand before the end of the season, given the current border restrictions and impossible isolation requirements on trans-Tasman sports teams, there is no chance of there being an A-League Women's match in Aotearoa," Dome said. "On Friday night, we saw history in the making and something incredibly special - the first ever win by a New Zealand professional women's football team - and there was no chance that it could have been in New Zealand due to current border restrictions. "That's incredibly sad for all of us - the club, the players, supporters and our commercial partners." Read more: Rathan-Mayes making his mark for the Hawks The Phoenix have urged government officials to make it possible for the club's men to return home before the end of the 2021/22 season. The squad has been based in Australia for almost two years, including spending their 2020/21 campaign based in Wollongong. "Professional sport is a business and like many New Zealand businesses that rely on the free transfer of people, goods and services, and capital across our border we need proactive solutions for the re-opening of borders, not the rigid, no flexibility mindset that currently dominates decision making," Dome said. "No one in sport is asking for special favours but the trans-Tasman competitions like Super Rugby, the NRL, NBL and A-Leagues stimulate the flow of money in the economy, especially in the hospitality and tourism sectors, which have been hit hard by COVID. "We need government officials to proactively work with the private sector, to think laterally to find solutions and start making proactive decisions that are real world based, so we can return live sport with crowds to the benefit of the broader community."

