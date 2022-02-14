news, latest-news,

A magistrate has lambasted a Woonona woman for making more than 25 "unnecessary" calls to Triple 0 over 10 days during the pandemic where frontline workers had been stretched to their limits. Linda Finlay, 69, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to two counts of making false calls to emergency services and damaging property in June last year. Magistrate Michael O'Brien said making false calls was "not a victimless crime". Read more: How Illawarra hospitals will be affected by Tuesday's nurses strike He cited a recent case of a young couple who were not able to get an ambulance while the woman was in labour because there were none available and she had to deliver the child outside of hospital. Magistrate O'Brien said emergency services were under resourced, under funded and staff were over worked. He said Finlay had "dragged resources away from people who needed them". The court heard Finlay, who suffered from mental health issues and alcoholism, had phoned Triple 0 on a large number of occasions over "trivial or nonsense matters". She had been charged more than 15 times and had served jail time. Finlay repeatedly told ambulance and police officers her neighbour was "harassing her" but police did not find those allegations to be credible. She would sometimes accept treatment but other times would not. On June 20, Finlay called Triple 0 at 3.56am, 5.55am, 6.34am and 7.23am to tell operators her neighbour was verbally abusing her. When officers arrived about 7.45am and spoke to her, she was intoxicated and was warned if she continued to call emergency services without a valid reason she may be arrested and charged. Finlay called again a further three times stating she was concerned about going to jail. Police and ambulance officers arrived and determined she had no reason to contact emergency services before she was issued with a notice to attend court. She called Triple 0 a further five times that morning after officers left. The next day, Finlay called Triple 0 and made an unfounded claim she had been assaulted and had fallen due to her level of intoxication. Paramedics arrived and was taken to hospital but refused treatment and left. A couple of hours later, she called an operator again to advise she had been taken to hospital that morning. She called another two times to say her neighbour was intimidating her. Police arrived after she called again but she refused to open the door. On June 22 Finlay called Triple 0 three times, then twice on June 27, once on June 28 and on June 29 she was taken to hospital after she had threatened self harm. On June 30, after being released from hospital, Finlay called emergency services again to claim her neighbour was swearing, kicking and assaulting her and was inside her unit. Police and ambulance officers were deployed and within a few minutes two neighbours called Triple 0 to allege Finlay was bashing on their doors, yelling and screaming. Police arrived to Finlay's apartment where she was intoxicated and there was a strong smell of faeces coming from her apartment. She was on the phone to a Triple 0 operator at the time. She gave vague responses when asked why she had called for emergency services and claimed she "didn't like" her neighbour, who scared her. Officers determined she had no legitimate reason to call Triple 0 and she was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station where she was charged. In court yesterday, defence lawyer Muhammad Badarne said his client was suffering from mental health problems including depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder. He said Finlay, due to her mental conditions, felt apprehensive and called police and was was fearful after she was an alleged victim of stalking from a previous relationship. Mr Badarne said Finlay had reconnected with her friends and family and had recently stopped drinking after she used "alcohol excessively" to self medicate. He said she was sorry for the calls and recognised they were "unnecessary and a waste of time". Mr Badarne said her prospects of rehabilitation were much better now as she had "learnt her lesson" and "turned her life around". Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said the court could have no confidence Finlay had an "epiphany of wrongdoing" because she had been making false calls to emergency service for 20 years. He cited her criminal record where she had been charged in 2002 for making false calls. "It is appalling she made fake calls to emergency services when there were so many people who needed it", adding she still "had not gotten the message". Magistrate O'Brien ordered a sentence assessment report and forebode he have to consider whether Finlay would serve a custodial sentence in jail or in the community. The case was adjourned to April 5. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/b4a511d0-1450-4416-b716-204cf74447c1.jpg/r0_164_3214_1980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg