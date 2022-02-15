subscribers-only,

Dylan Alcott, as Australian of the Year, set the challenge to improve access for people with a disability. An area I believe needs to be made accessible is that part of Belmore Basin, below the tramway between Brighton Beach and the northern breakwall. Currently there is no access to the harbour water for people requiring wheelchair access. The proposed area provides an area of safe water, and grassed beach environment suitable for wheelchairs. My recommendation is for a disabled access ramp both at the entrance near the current gate and one at the northern end coming off the access to the northern breakwall adjacent to the gate and the area which is currently grassed be further grassed (or more durably grassed) and mowed to maintain a suitable environment for wheelchair access/movement. I have canvassed the idea with people in both wheelchairs and disability scooters. All reacted enthusiastically. It was noted that some people with disabilities would need assistance with accessing the water. To this end could support services operate from the said area, without fee, to increase the opportunity for people with disabilities to access the water. Ian Young, Towradgi May I suggest some of the marina income windfall be spent on an indoor aquatic centre with heated pool for Shellharbour? So sorry Marianne Saliba isn't there to enjoy the fruit of her labours. Lynn Savage, Shell Cove The marine environment would suffer negative impacts if this appalling wind farm project were approved. Mammals dependent on their hearing would have difficulty finding prey, have their echo-location system disrupted, be unable to acoustically interpret the environment and the sound of the windmills masks other environmental sounds. It is not known if the noise generated by the machinery can permanently damage marine animals' hearing. The consequences of this disturbance of the environment would be increased vulnerability to disease and noise-induced stress. Corrosion protection systems can emit substantial amounts of metals from galvanic anodes. Apart from the collision risk to sea birds there is short term habitat loss during the construction phase and long term habitat loss due to general disturbance from the wind turbines; they may be barriers to movement in avian migration routes. During sea fogs, which we often have here, large numbers of terrestrial birds could collide with the turbines, attracted by their illumination. These machines are by no means environmentally friendly - they are destructive and a most loathsome blight on the seascape. Louise Roy, Port Kembla Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/dd1b25af-f2cb-4a5d-93af-a655f981d3cc.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg