Illawarra Blue Stars ready to peak at NSW, Australian Championships

The business side of the season is upon us, with the open men's and women's and under 23 state titles, ready to take place next weekend. It is anticipated that many events will be wide open with a number of promising juniors making the transition to senior or under 23 competition. Great to see so many Illawarra Blue Stars athletes entering these titles, it's great for experience, great to compete against not only NSW's best, but some of the leading athletes in Australia. The state titles will certainly give many an opportunity of seeing how they are progressing towards the Australian titles, some having already qualified and some on the verge of meeting the national qualifying mark. Read more: Stanwell Park's Matty Cox set to use Olympics experience as a launching pad How good is to see the talent in some of our open men, back again in one of their best events, the long jump. Chris Devery made his comeback to the event in the club's Illawarra Track Challenge, and showed he has big jumps in him, as he progresses in this event. Joined by Kyle Grubnic , himself a former junior champ in the long jump, these two talented men will take on the best in the state, but both know that with more training behind them in this event, the big jumps will certainly come out. Adding to the open men, under 23 athlete Corey Williams will tackle the under 23 division, and a placing in this event and maybe a national qualifying mark is well within this talented young jumper's reach. He will also contest the high jump and due to illness and injury, he is yet to make the qualifying mark for this event, but the state titles may just be the event he needs. With his speed and agility, he is on the verge of both events, but all three are looking forward to next season state relays where they believe they will have a highly competitive long jump relay. On the back of his country championship placings, Jonty Faulkner is again looking forward to racing against the "big guns" over the 100m and 200m, but will be highly competitive in the under 23 division, a great division to lead into open competition. Faulkner has shown a lot of maturity this year, and is not afraid to race against the best, knowing that this is bringing out the best in himself. Middle distance man Joshua Baulch made a return to the track with a fabulous 800m, recording a solid 1min55, the ideal preparation for him as he heads into state under 23 400m and 800m events. A sub 50secs on the same day as his 800m shows he is ready to go, and with the talent he has, will be a force in both events. Regardless of his placing in state, it good to see Joshua back dong what he does best, running solid 400m and 800m. In the women, a change for Grace Adams who will move back to the 100m hurdles after her national qualifying mark over the 400m hurdles at Country. Her good flat speed suits her perfect for the shorter hurdles and she has shown in the past that she is suited to the shorter hurdles. To see her tackling events at state level is a credit to her, showing determination and commitment to the sport she loves. Like her sister, Ashlyn Adams will also tackle the short hurdles and she too will take on the under 23 short hurdles. The club's top hammer thrower, Kiahna Soroka, has had a bad season with a back injury and now a foot problem, both forcing her to miss lead up and club meets, but it is hoped this talented thrower will be able to make the titles and compete in her favourite event of the hammer. Many have not seen this talented young lady compete as yet, but her placing last year in the University Games indicates that once fit and healthy, she will be highly competitive in the hammer. Regardless of placings, the club will be well represented and indicates that the progression to open level competition, by adding the under 23 division, will keep athletes in the sport a lot longer. These major events, to be held at Homebush next weekend, will commence the state titles, which will be followed by the under 14, under 16, under 18 and under 20 titles, bringing the talent of all these ages, together, and hopefully follow into under 23 and open competition later on in their careers. Beaton Park Management have announced that they have received a report from the installers that the track may have damage due to inappropriate spike use. Remember this track is for your use but please ensure you do the right thing . Spikes must be the right size and pyramid or Christmas-tree spikes are the only ones to be used. Beaton Park is going to search for a supplier and may have for sale at the front of the Leisure centre shop, and you cannot use spikes that are over 7mm in length. You cannot start from non start positions and cannot use your own personal blocks without centre permission. Please ensure you do the right thing, as the track is for your use, your club's use and other athletes. Repairs and maintenance are done by WCC for our benefit but going against what is right by Management will mean a stronger and stricter policy. Coaches are also advised to make sure they obey these rules, also the inside lanes are not to be used for training purposes, but are to be maintained for competition and time trials only. Coming up Juniors and Masters, watch the closing date on Athletics NSW Web site for your entries. Make sure you enter on time. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

